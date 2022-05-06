Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,447 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 464,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

