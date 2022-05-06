Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock traded down $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,284. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.