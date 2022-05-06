Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $209.82. 210,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

