Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

