Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Shares of PANW traded down $24.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,096. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $587.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.