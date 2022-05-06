Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) to post $5.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.49 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 406,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.