Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to post $5.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.49 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 406,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

