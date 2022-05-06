ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Shares of NYSE ARC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About ARC Document Solutions (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.