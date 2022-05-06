ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.73.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE:ARX traded down C$1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$19.60.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.