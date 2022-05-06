Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 8th

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

NYSE ADM opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,132,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

