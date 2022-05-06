Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.61. Arconic posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,280%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

ARNC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 964,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. Arconic has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

