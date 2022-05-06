Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

