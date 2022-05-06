Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.00. 95,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 942,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330,072 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 2,026,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 1,799,857 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $39,840,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.