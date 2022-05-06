Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1,706.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock remained flat at $$110.98 during trading hours on Friday. 1,674,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

