Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.63.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday.
OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 2,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
