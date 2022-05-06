Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. Aritzia has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

