Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.71 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $106.56 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,858,927 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.