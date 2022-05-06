Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $120.06

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and traded as high as $122.30. Arkema shares last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 8,111 shares trading hands.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($106.32) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($152.63) to €146.00 ($153.68) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($130.53) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get Arkema alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.