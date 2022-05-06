Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ASAN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,955. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.90. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,590,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $123,565,000 and have sold 38,026 shares worth $1,871,164. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

