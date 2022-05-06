Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $287.20

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287.20 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 297.60 ($3.72), with a volume of 1257491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.87).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASCL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.50) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.66).

Get Ascential alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.18), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($26,013.24).

About Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.