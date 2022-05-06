Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ashford worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

