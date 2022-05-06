Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

NYSE ASPN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

