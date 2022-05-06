Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.57.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $170.16.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

