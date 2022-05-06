Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

ARZGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.63) to €22.60 ($23.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.00) to €18.00 ($18.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 252,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,998. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

