Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $58.11. 405,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,639. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

