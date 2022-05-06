Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 125,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,712. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $956.26 million, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Astec Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Astec Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

