Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,430 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.33).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 840.40 ($10.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £978.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 700 ($8.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,262 ($28.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 883.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,214.45.

In related news, insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 947 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £28,410 ($35,490.32).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

