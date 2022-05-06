AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($143.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($143.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($118.68) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($130.85).

LON AZN opened at £105.12 ($131.32) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a 12-month high of £110 ($137.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,968.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,112.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,668.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.82) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

