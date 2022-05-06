Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

