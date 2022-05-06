ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.
