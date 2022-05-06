ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

