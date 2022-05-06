Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.06. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 4,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $660.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,380,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 742,430 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

