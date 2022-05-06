Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

ATER opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Aterian by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aterian by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aterian by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

