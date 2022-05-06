Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Atkore stock opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 98.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,923. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

