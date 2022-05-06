Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

ATCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ATCO remained flat at $$12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 607,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Atlas has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

