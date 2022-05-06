Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 80,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

