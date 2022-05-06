Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.35 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Audius has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $570.21 million and approximately $32.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,097,658,974 coins and its circulating supply is 713,381,683 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

