Aufman Associates Inc Buys New Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 26,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 1.94%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

