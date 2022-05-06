Aufman Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $21.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,313.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,623.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,762.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.