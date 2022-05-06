Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aura Biosciences.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AURA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. 64,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.