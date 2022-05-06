Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Trading Up 5.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 6,574,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.