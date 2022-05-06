Aurox Trading Down 13.7% This Week (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.58 or 0.00135510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00029594 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

