Aurox (URUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $695,136.00

Aurox (URUS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $48.37 or 0.00134374 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $25.25 million and $695,136.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,977.90 or 0.99944462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.