Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

