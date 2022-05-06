AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.32. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,023.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $428,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.13. 36,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $188.34 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.