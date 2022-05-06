AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.73.

AVB stock opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $188.34 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

