Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,247. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $15,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

