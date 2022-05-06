Aventus Utility Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,305.00 (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (AVT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Aventus Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aventus Utility Token

AVT is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling Aventus Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

