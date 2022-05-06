Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Avista updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 495,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.