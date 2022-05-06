Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. Avista also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.62 EPS.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,299. Avista has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Avista by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avista by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Avista by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Avista by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

