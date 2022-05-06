AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($34.32) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.05) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get AXA alerts:

CS traded down €0.48 ($0.51) on Friday, hitting €24.68 ($25.97). 8,747,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($29.15). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.96.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.