Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

